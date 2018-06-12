New inpatient facility breaks ground in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - A new inpatient rehab facility broke ground Tuesday in Horry County’s Bridgewater Development in Little River. It is expected to open in spring 2019 according to a release issued Tuesday.

The nearly 52,000-square-foot hospital will include 46 patient rooms, in-house pharmacy, courtyard and therapy gym. The project is reportedly estimated to cost $20.6 million.

“Construction of this new rehabilitation hospital is part of Tidelands Health’s continued commitment to help people live better lives through better health,” said Bruce Bailey, President and CEO of Tidelands Health’s board of trustees.

According to the release the facility will provide inpatient services for patients recovering from strokes, hip fractures, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputations and other complex orthopedic conditions.

Tidelands Health and Encompass Health partnered together to open the facility in Little River. Both organizations will also jointly own and operate the existing inpatient rehabilitation hospital located on the campus of Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved