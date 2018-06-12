Horry Co. Solicitor files to close three 'nuisance' bars for at least a year

Google Street View image of Remedies and Klockers, two bars the solicitor is taking action against. (Source: Google Maps)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Solicitor is taking action against what court documents call “nuisance” bars.

A petition filed June 11 asks a judge for an injunction to close Remedies Bar and Grill, Klockers, and Audry’s Lounge for at least a year.

“I was made aware of the incidents through the Horry County Police Department and thought there was enough to file an action and the court will deal with the rest,” Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said.

The court documents claim each bar has a ”general reputation for repeated disturbances of the peace,” citing calls to the Horry County Police Department for service.

“Starting in May of 2015, this back parking lot [shared between Klockers and Remedies] has been the location of innumerable calls for service involving fights, assaults, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication,” court documents said.

Also referenced are two calls for service involving gunfire behind the businesses. In the first, a man was hit in the back of the head with a gun, causing it to go off but the victim was not shot. In the second, a man was shot three times in the abdomen and once in the hand, according to court records.

One of the incidents reportedly happened in November 2016, while the second happened this past April.

Remedies Bar and Grill, and Klockers are located just off the U.S. 17 Bypass and Tabernacle Drive.

Audry’s Lounge is located in Longs. Court documents claim it also has a general reputation for repeated disturbances of the peace, but it is unlike the other two bars because it is a nightclub operated out of a wooden shed next to the home the owners.

Court documents say the business has never had a permit or license to operate. The area where it is located is zoned as residential land use only.

According to court records, Audry’s Lounge has had calls dating back to March 2015. In one incident, one of the co-owner’s car was shot 13 times.

Additionally, Audry’s Lounge has also been the location of two murders. Court records state Ickel T. Stanley died of a gunshot wound after getting into a fight on July 30, 2015.

Then, on March 24 of this year, Larry Wilson, Jr., died after suffering three gunshot wounds to the chest, according to the solicitor’s petition.

Audry’s Lounge’s co-owner has also twice pleaded guilty to operating a business without a license in the last three years.

The other co-owner was found guilty in January 2017 of failing to comply after police received complaints of loud noises coming from Audry’s Lounge.

