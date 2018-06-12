Election Results for South Carolina's Statewide Primary Election

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
The results are officially in for the primary winners in Horry County. This came after a delay in certifying the votes because of eight machines being unaccounted for, according to the Horry County Election Commission.
A recount is expected in two primary races, including the race to become the next chairman of the Horry County Council, according to Horry County Elections Director Sandy Martin.
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.
Challenger Johnny Gardner has defeated incumbent Mark Lazarus to become the new chairman of the Horry County Council.
Tuesday is the South Carolina Primary election. Results for the various statewide, county and local elections for our area will display here.
Two riders were injured when they were ejected from their car entirely and fell to the ground.
Authorities said a suburban mom was spreading information on biological weapons and telling ISIS where they should bomb.
