Department of Labor investigation reveals DCSO owed nearly $50k in back wages

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Six deputies from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office (DSCO) received $48,229 in back wages after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation. According to a report released Tuesday, DSCO violated overtime and record keeping requirements under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The investigation reportedly determined DSCO failed to record and pay deputies for hours while performing K-9 care, handling and training duties outside of their regularly scheduled shifts.

“This case serves as a reminder for local governments to review their pay practices to ensure they are paying employees in compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act,” said Jamie Benefiel, Wage and Hour Division District Director.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved