Report: Conway man punches police officer after drugs were found in his car

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man allegedly punched a police officer last week after cocaine and other illegal drugs were found in his car, according to a police report.

Quinton Antwan Owens, 29, is charged with simple possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute drugs near a school, possession of a controlled substance and assault while resisting arrest.

In the early morning hours of June 6, police observed a suspicious vehicle parked outside a residence in the 200 block of Bayside Avenue with its engine running; the car was less than a half mile from Whittemore Park Middle School. Officers approached the vehicle and reportedly found Owens sitting inside. According to the report, the suspect was found to be in possession of nearly 9 grams of a white powdery substance presumed to be cocaine, several white pills which were determined to be a schedule II narcotic and about 2 grams of marijuana.

While detaining the suspect, police say Owens punched an officer in the face/head area with a closed fist. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue treated the officer for his injuries. After being handcuffed, the suspect “conducted himself in a loud and boisterous manner” waking up several neighbors.

Online records shows Owens was released on bond from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center about 13 hours after his arrest.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.