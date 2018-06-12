Florence School District One looking to fill 4 open positions in district office

A restructuring effort within the administration of Florence School District One is underway (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A restructuring effort within the administration of Florence School District One is underway.

According to district spokeswoman Pam Little-McDaniel, four administrators will not have jobs next school year.

Little-McDaniel confirms Lionel Brown, the assistant superintendent of administrative services, has resigned. Director of instructional technology Jayne Boswell, as well as director of school improvement Curtis Boswell, also resigned.

Assistant superintendent of instruction Randy Koon will finish work with the school district on June 30. Koon has worked for Florence School District One for 47 years, Little-McDaniel says.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.