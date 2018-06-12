FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with afternoon readings in the middle and upper 80s.

Slightly drier air returns through the middle of the week sending daily storm chances back down to just 20 percent by Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will remain warm in the upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s inland.

Another weak front will help to increase the risk of showers and storms once again by Friday.

