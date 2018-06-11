SLIDESHOW: Strong storms move through Grand Strand, Pee Dee - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SLIDESHOW: Strong storms move through Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Lightning is seen Monday night in the Forestbrook area. (Source: Jessica Fischer) Lightning is seen Monday night in the Forestbrook area. (Source: Jessica Fischer)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Strong storms moved through the area on Monday night, bringing with it heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

Viewer-submitted photos show the storm as it made its presence known.

