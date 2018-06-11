Florence leaders look to save historic Sulzbacher house - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence leaders look to save historic Sulzbacher house

By Nia Watson, Reporter
Connect
The Sulzbacher house was built in 1912. (Source: WMBF News) The Sulzbacher house was built in 1912. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Historical Commission has been campaigning to stop the demolition of the historic Sulzbacher House in East Florence.

The house on East Pine and Gaillard streets has deep roots in Florence. Commission members said it's one of the few structures in the area that represents how life in the city was long ago

"Once any structure is demolished, it's gone and while we may not be able to preserve it today, who's to say 60 days from now we can't come up with a plan to preserve it?” commission secretary Mark Buyck said.

Built around 1912, the house was home to three generations of the Sulzbacher family who were German-Jewish immigrants. Buyck says the family played an important role in forming Florence County.

Issac Sulzbacher was a jeweler and owned a store in downtown Florence for over 40 years. His son, Samuel Sulzbacher, was a member of city council. Buyck says he was instrumental in creating some of the parks in Florence, including Timrod Park, as well as a Jewish temple.

Buyck says a little more than two months ago, the city requested a demolition permit to destroy the structure. He said the city plans to redevelop the area by building affordable housing in its place.

If the commission finds historical significance in a property, they have 60 days to come up with a plan to preserve the building. Buyck said the initial 60 days are up, but the commission would ask the city to stall the request for an additional 60 days.

"What we are encouraging the city to do is come up with a solution that would leave the Sulzbacher house in place while they pursue their own redevelopment program,” Buyck said.

Stephen Motte, curator of the Florence County Museum and a commission member, said the architecture of the house shows how different the East Pine neighborhood was during that era compared to today.

Motte said during that time the area was populated by middle-class Jewish immigrants.

"The intersection that the house is on, the corner of East Pine Street and Gaillard Street, was really the focal point of the neighborhood at its prime." Motte said. "The house represents this window in time, where we have very few remaining landmarks to represent that aspect of Florence's history."

Buyck and Motte said they hope the house can be incorporated into the city's redevelopment plan to help preserve the past, while still serving a purpose in the present.

"It could be used as a community center of some kind. I could be converted into municipal offices of some kind," Motte said.

Buyck said the commission plans to make their case to city council at next month’s meeting.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:51 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:51:42 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

  • 2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:33 AM EDT2018-06-12 10:33:05 GMT
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

  • South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:10:08 GMT
    Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly