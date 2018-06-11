Five challengers take on Rice for U.S. District 7 congressional seat

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.More >>
South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District seat is up for grabs. This year, a total of six candidates are vying for the position.More >>
With voters set to cast their ballots June 12 to in the gubernatorial primary election, WIS requested one on one interviews with each of the Republican and Democratic candidates to get each on the record regarding some of the most important issues facing our state.More >>
The discussion got heated between two of the Democratic hopefuls for South Carolina governor during a forum Wednesday night along the Grand Strand.More >>
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
No charges were filed, as the police ruled the incident an accident.More >>
The district attorney says the 17-year-old also set the victim’s house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.More >>
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.More >>
A family outing at a resort in South Carolina turned out to be much more for a father and son who came across a gator dragging his dinner across the road.More >>
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >>
