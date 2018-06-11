Report: Man charged after dogs found emaciated, with severe hair - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Report: Man charged after dogs found emaciated, with severe hair loss in resort parking lot

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police took a man into custody after a dog was allegedly found locked inside a camper, while three others were charging at people in the parking lot of a Myrtle Beach resort.

According to online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 38-year-old Jason Travis Hopkins was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of mistreatment of animals.

An MBPD incident report states police were called to the overflow parking lot of the Polynesian Resort, at 1001 S. Ocean Blvd., regarding animal mistreatment and loose dogs.

When officers arrived, they reportedly saw an emaciated female pitbull/retriever locked inside the bathroom of the camper without water or proper ventilation.

Three other pitbulls, each with severe hair loss, were running loose after escaping from the camper, the report stated. One of the dogs was said to be aggressive toward the officers.

The four dogs were eventually rounded up and taken to the Grand Strand Humane Society for care and treatment. The suspect talked to officers at the scene and a summons for the mistreatment of animals was issued, the report stated. Online MBPD records, however, state Hopkins was arrested Thursday morning on the four counts. 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:51 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:51:42 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

  • 2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:33 AM EDT2018-06-12 10:33:05 GMT
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

  • South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:10:08 GMT
    Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly