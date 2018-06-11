Report: Man charged after dogs found emaciated, with severe hair loss in resort parking lot

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police took a man into custody after a dog was allegedly found locked inside a camper, while three others were charging at people in the parking lot of a Myrtle Beach resort.

According to online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 38-year-old Jason Travis Hopkins was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of mistreatment of animals.

An MBPD incident report states police were called to the overflow parking lot of the Polynesian Resort, at 1001 S. Ocean Blvd., regarding animal mistreatment and loose dogs.

When officers arrived, they reportedly saw an emaciated female pitbull/retriever locked inside the bathroom of the camper without water or proper ventilation.

Three other pitbulls, each with severe hair loss, were running loose after escaping from the camper, the report stated. One of the dogs was said to be aggressive toward the officers.

The four dogs were eventually rounded up and taken to the Grand Strand Humane Society for care and treatment. The suspect talked to officers at the scene and a summons for the mistreatment of animals was issued, the report stated. Online MBPD records, however, state Hopkins was arrested Thursday morning on the four counts.

