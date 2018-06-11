On the Road: Shallotte River Swamp Park takes ziplining to new h - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

On the Road: Shallotte River Swamp Park takes ziplining to new heights

By Meredith Helline, Anchor
SHALLOTTE, NC (WMBF) - With school out for the summer, you might be looking for things to do with your friends or family besides the beach. 

For 10 weeks of summer, we're giving you an inside glimpse of what's out there on days you're looking to spend off the sand. 

We're kicking off "This is Carolina: On the Road" with a park you may not know about. It's only in its third year, and is a quick trip north to the longest and largest canopy tour on the East Coast at Shallotte River Swamp Park.

"Sixty-five acres we’re going across. You can see the layout of the land; a mile and a quarter of ziplining and it’s definitely the longest and largest course on the eastern seaboard. So we’re not like mountain courses, some other large courses, but as it pertains to this far east and on the coast, we are definitely the largest and longest canopy tour on the eastern seaboard," Shallotte River Swamp Park general manager George Howard said. "So that’s really the draw, to be able to see the environment we all live in. The alligators, the swamp land, the bald cypress trees - that is what we live in. Folks come from all over the place, all over the country, all over the world, and they want to see this ecology and it just blows them away. It is beautiful."

Howard said the canopy ziplining tour is what sets the Shallotte park apart from others. The tour usually holds eight to 10 people and will take two-and-a-half hours. 

"It almost feels like you're in Jurassic Park out here. It's an amazing feeling," Howard said. 

Howard and fellow guide, Kelly, took WMBF News anchor Meredith Helline out on the course, which is built throughout 100-year-old cypress trees. The canopy tour is for ages 10 and up.

The park is owned by a local family and is open seven days a week during the summer. If you don't have two-and-a-half hours, a quick three-zip course is available. The park has a three-tiered, seven-lane, 53-obstacle adventure park, new this year. That's for ages 4 and up.

A flat-bottomed boat swamp tour leaves every 50 minutes for all ages. You can see the local swamp habitat on that ride. The park also rescues alligators who can't be returned to the wild.

Howard suggests reservations for the zipline tours. Veteran and large group discounts are available.

For more information on the park, click here.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

