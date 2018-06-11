Lazarus responds after walking out of community forum - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lazarus responds after walking out of community forum

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
Connect
Mark Lazarus is running for re-election for Horry County Council Chair. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF) Mark Lazarus is running for re-election for Horry County Council Chair. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus is responding after he walked out of a community forum in Burgess last Thursday.

The forum was meant as an opportunity for community members to meet the candidates running for various positions in the upcoming primaries.

Chad Caton, a former Horry County firefighter, addressed concerns he had about Horry County Fire Rescue with Lazarus during the meeting.

Caton talked about retention, low pay and the lack of new equipment.

Lazarus responded to the question, saying he and everyone else on the Horry County Council do whatever they can to make sure firefighters are taken care of.

Several people in the crowd didn’t like Lazarus’ answer, so they started yelling at him, calling him “dirty” and a “jerk.”

Lazarus then answered one more question from a man with the Fraternal Order of Police before he walked out in the middle of the forum.

Later, Lazarus posted a video on Facebook where he called the people who yelled at him “union thugs.”

“Maybe the word I should have used is ‘union bosses,’” Lazarus said Monday. “Maybe they were there acting as the union bosses or representatives. But to me, that’s how they acted, was thugs.”

Caton said he doesn’t appreciate being called a union thug for a number of reasons. For one, there are no unions in South Carolina. Also, he says he doesn’t appreciate that phrase, especially since Lazarus said in the meeting he wanted everyone to act like “southern gentlemen.”

“I love the concept of southern gentleman,” Caton said. “I’m not a true southern gentleman, but I was raised like one, and I know my momma wouldn’t want me calling nobody a thug.”

Lazarus’ opponent for Horry County Council Chairman, Johnny Gardner, also responded to the incumbent’s actions.

“That just wasn’t good leadership,” Gardner said. “It could have been diffused very easily.”

Caton also wasn’t happy with a comment Lazarus made about how he wouldn’t answer a question because Caton was not a current employee of the County.

Lazarus clarified, saying he still answered the question, but he wasn’t going to discuss the specifics of Caton’s employment as that was a personnel matter.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:51 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:51:42 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

  • 2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:33 AM EDT2018-06-12 10:33:05 GMT
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

  • South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:10:08 GMT
    Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly