Man wanted in connection with shooting at Magnolia Mall turns himself in

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The man wanted in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of Magnolia Mall earlier this month turned himself into police on Thursday.

According to information from the Florence Police Department, Sabastian Jamal Williams faces charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

The charges stem from the June 8 shooting at Magnolia Mall. No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.