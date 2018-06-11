Man wanted in connection with shooting at Magnolia Mall turns hi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man wanted in connection with shooting at Magnolia Mall turns himself in

Sabastian Williams (Source: Florence Police Department) Sabastian Williams (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The man wanted in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of Magnolia Mall earlier this month turned himself into police on Thursday.

According to information from the Florence Police Department, Sabastian Jamal Williams faces charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

The charges stem from the June 8 shooting at Magnolia Mall. No other information is available at this time.

