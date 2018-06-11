Florence police search for man wanted in connection with shooting at Magnolia Mall

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with Friday’s shooting in the parking lot of Magnolia Mall.

According to information from the Florence Police Department, Sabastian Jamal Williams faces charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Police continue to investigate and no other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information into either Friday’s shooting or the false report of a shooter at Magnolia Mall on June 7 is asked to call the FPD at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.

