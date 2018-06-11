Report: Exact cause of April's Windsor Green fire is ‘undetermin - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Report: Exact cause of April's Windsor Green fire is ‘undetermined’

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
The cause of April's fire at Windsor Green has been listed as "undetermined." (Source: WMBF News) The cause of April's fire at Windsor Green has been listed as "undetermined." (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Fire investigators have classified the cause of April’s blaze at the Windsor Green condo complex as “undetermined.”

“Due to the extensive damage and lack of physical evidence, the exact fire cause is undetermined,” the 93-page report from Horry County Fire Rescue states.

Also included in the report were interviews with witnesses and a list of 911 calls that came in for the April 12 fire, which destroyed one building at the complex and left several people injured.

One man told investigators he was jogging that evening when he noticed the exterior of the building was on fire.

After seeing the flames, the man ran toward his apartment and began yelling “fire” to alert his neighbors, the report stated. Once the witness got his cellphone, he called 911 and then ran to the back of the building to help alert residents and provide any other assistance that was needed.

Investigators determined the fire originated on the second-floor breezeway near Unit 201.

One woman who lived in the building said there were no electrical issues within her apartment. She also told investigators there was a bird’s nest in the outside light fixture that had been there two weeks prior to the date of the fire.

A family living at Windsor Green retained a law firm to determine the cause of the blaze.

According to the HCFR report, the attorneys were made aware of the bird’s nest after speaking with their clients. One of the lawyers believed the light fixture would be the source of the fire, based on witness statements.

HCFR’s investigator advised him the department’s report would show the fire as starting in the breezeway area outside of Unit 201.

The full HCFR report can be read below:

