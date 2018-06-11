Attraction featuring The Simpsons coming this summer to Broadway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Attraction featuring The Simpsons coming this summer to Broadway

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Characters from The Simpsons pose before the premiere of "The Simpsons Movie", Springfield, Vermont (Source: AP Images) Characters from The Simpsons pose before the premiere of "The Simpsons Movie", Springfield, Vermont (Source: AP Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Woohoo! The Simpsons are officially coming to Myrtle Beach!

“The Simpsons in 4D” attraction will be opening at Broadway at the Beach this summer, confirmed Jay Rodriguez, a representative for LHWH Advertising and Public Relations, a company that manages public relations for the popular Myrtle Beach destination.

Rodriguez said it will be a “first-of-its-kind family friendly attraction,” and that more details will be shared soon.

Simex-Iwerks Entertainment is the company in charge of creating the attraction. They specialize in designing, building and operating “special F/X driven cinematic attractions that feature blockbuster content from the world’s major film studios,” according to their website. Their site lists a number of “4-D Experiences,” including Hollywood films like Man of Steel, The Martian and The Lego Movie, seasonal experiences such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Friday the 13th, nature-related experiences, and other attractions and rides.

WMBF News is reaching out to Simex-Iwerks for more details on the upcoming attraction – stay tuned!

