Attraction featuring The Simpsons coming this summer to Broadway

Characters from The Simpsons pose before the premiere of "The Simpsons Movie", Springfield, Vermont (Source: AP Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Woohoo! The Simpsons are officially coming to Myrtle Beach!

“The Simpsons in 4D” attraction will be opening at Broadway at the Beach this summer, confirmed Jay Rodriguez, a representative for LHWH Advertising and Public Relations, a company that manages public relations for the popular Myrtle Beach destination.

Rodriguez said it will be a “first-of-its-kind family friendly attraction,” and that more details will be shared soon.

Simex-Iwerks Entertainment is the company in charge of creating the attraction. They specialize in designing, building and operating “special F/X driven cinematic attractions that feature blockbuster content from the world’s major film studios,” according to their website. Their site lists a number of “4-D Experiences,” including Hollywood films like Man of Steel, The Martian and The Lego Movie, seasonal experiences such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Friday the 13th, nature-related experiences, and other attractions and rides.

WMBF News is reaching out to Simex-Iwerks for more details on the upcoming attraction – stay tuned!

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.