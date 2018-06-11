Grand Strand could host a bowl game in 2020

A college bowl game could be played at CCU's Brooks Stadium in 2020. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach could be hosting a bowl game beginning in the 2020 college football season, according to the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

A Facebook post from college football writer Brett McMurphy, who has previously worked for ESPN and CBSSports.com, states that Myrtle Beach is one of two “near locks” to host two of three new bowl games.

The MBACC released the following statement on Monday:

We are in discussions with ESPN on a potential Bowl game for Myrtle Beach in 2020. We don’t have a signed deal yet, but we are optimistic and excited about the opportunity this event will have on our region.

Matt Hogue, athletic director at Coastal Carolina University, said the game would be played at Brooks Stadium.

“It’s definitely an exciting time. This is something that would be a tremendous hit for the area. There aren’t a lot of places that host these games, so to be able to host the first bowl game in South Carolina in Myrtle Beach, it would be quiet a coup," said Hogue.

Read the full post from McMurphy below:

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.