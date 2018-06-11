Myrtle Beach man who threatened police on Facebook pleads guilty

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man pled guilty in federal court Monday, according to a District Attorney report.

Anthony Scott Hunt, 37, pled guilty in Florence on Monday to a felony possession of a firearm charge. Hunt reportedly posted on Facebook he was “taking these…cops to war” in reference to the Horry County Police and Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and that he had automatic weapons, ammunition, and body armor.

He also stated he is “stalking my guns up” and that he had a “Beretta 45,” along with other specific guns, so he is “Ready for War.” Upon obtaining a search warrant Horry County detectives a Beretta .45 caliber handgun, loaded with rounds of ammunition, along with the jersey, hat, bandana, and bracelets Hunt was depicted wearing in his Facebook picture.

Hunt could face up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2018. WMBF News. All rights reserved.