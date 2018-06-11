Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $200,000 sold in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $200,000 was sold in North Myrtle Beach last Friday.

According to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at 511 Highway 17 South. The winning numbers were 16, 24, 25, 26 and 38 with Power-Up: 2. The ticket for last Friday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

In a span of five days last week, Palmetto Cash 5 produced four top prize wins in Little River, Greer, and Gaffney. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.