Person of interest sought in strong armed robbery incident at convenience store

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a strong armed robbery incident on June 5 (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a strong armed robbery incident on June 5.

According to an online posting from MBPD, the suspect attempted to steal a cash register drawer from the Exxon convenience store at 211 South Kings Highway.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Detective Amos at 843-918-1913 or police at 843-918-1382.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved