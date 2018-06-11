Persons of interest sought in incident at Hartsville Walmart

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police need your help in identifying two persons of interest in a recent incident at the Walmart in Hartsville (Source: Hartsville PD)

The men were seen getting into the car pictured (Source: Hartsville PD)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Police need your help in identifying two persons of interest in a recent incident at the Walmart in Hartsville.

The men were seen getting into the car pictured. If you have any information, Facebook message the Hartsville Police Department or call detectives at 843-383-3029.

