FIRST ALERT: Line of strong storms likely through late evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Isolated afternoon storms will likely give way to a more solid line of strong storms by late this evening.  Heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning are likely in some areas.  A few storms could become severe with wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter sized hail. 

High heat and humidity will combine with a weak front moving into the region through the rest of the day.  This combination will lead to an unstable atmosphere with numerous thunderstorms likely developing. Widespread severe storms are not expected, but some areas could see hail and strong winds this afternoon and evening. 

While instances of hail and strong winds will be very isolated, many areas will see frequent lightning and locally very heavy rainfall.  The slow movement of the storms could lead to significant ponding in areas hit by the storms.  The most likely time frame for the line of strong storms will be from 7:00 PM through midnight. 

The combination of heat and humidity also means frequent and vivid lightning is likely in many of the storms.  Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.  Move indoors at the first sign of an approaching thunderstorm. 

Thunderstorms will gradually diminish to areas of light to moderate rain and then come to an end after midnight

More storms will be likely on Wednesday.  Some will have locally heavy rain, but the risk of severe weather is very low. 

  • FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

  • 2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

  • South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

