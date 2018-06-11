FIRST ALERT: Line of strong storms likely through late evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Isolated afternoon storms will likely give way to a more solid line of strong storms by late this evening. Heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning are likely in some areas. A few storms could become severe with wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter sized hail.

High heat and humidity will combine with a weak front moving into the region through the rest of the day. This combination will lead to an unstable atmosphere with numerous thunderstorms likely developing. Widespread severe storms are not expected, but some areas could see hail and strong winds this afternoon and evening.

While instances of hail and strong winds will be very isolated, many areas will see frequent lightning and locally very heavy rainfall. The slow movement of the storms could lead to significant ponding in areas hit by the storms. The most likely time frame for the line of strong storms will be from 7:00 PM through midnight.

The combination of heat and humidity also means frequent and vivid lightning is likely in many of the storms. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move indoors at the first sign of an approaching thunderstorm.

Thunderstorms will gradually diminish to areas of light to moderate rain and then come to an end after midnight

More storms will be likely on Wednesday. Some will have locally heavy rain, but the risk of severe weather is very low.

