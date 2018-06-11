Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old girl

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Jessica Marie Millis was last seen leaving her home on Potterfield Road in Winnabow on foot at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen wearing a multicolored striped shirt and cut off jean shorts. Millis is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall weighing about 130 pounds with blue eyes and light brown/blonde hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Detective Boynton at 910-398-5492.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.