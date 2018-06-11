CCMF headliner Dee Jay Silver recalls terrifying moments at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas

For over a decade, Dee Jay Silver has traveled the world as a top touring DJ, remixer and producer (Source: Dee Jay Silver / WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Festival welcomed country music’s biggest stars and thousands of fans to the Grand Strand over the weekend.

John Perdue, who goes by the stage name Dee Jay Silver, has performed at CCMF all four years. For over a decade, he's traveled the world as a top touring DJ, remixer and producer. Silver has also served as country music star Jason Aldean's touring DJ since 2009. He’s known for his unique capabilities to mix music of all genres together, including country. He’s also the first and only DJ to be signed to a major Nashville record label, making a mark in the music industry.

"I was always known as the guy that kind of played country - and it's like country is cooler now. I think in a perspective for younger people than it was 10, 15 years ago, and now you can mix in Kane Brown with Cardi B and not even miss a beat," said Silver.

He said he hopes those who wish to follow in his footstep will also follow his theory that there are no boundaries when it comes to music.

“Just don’t take no for an answer, if you believe in yourself, do it. You believe in yourself hard enough and just work hard enough, don’t let them give you a reason to let them say no," said Silver.

Silver currently claims residency at several venues in Las Vegas and was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival back in October. He was one of the many who ran in fear for their lives as gunshots fired down at the crowd.

“We were sitting on stage and everything went down,” said Silver.

Silver said his experience at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in October is not going to stop him from continuing to live out his dream.

“I got a text saying you know hey your kid’s on the 32nd floor. We’re having to evacuate him... I thought the safest place in the world would be that hotel,” said Silver.

His one-year-old son was staying in a Mandalay Bay hotel room, just three doors down from the gunman. Silver finally reunited with his baby four hours later.

“I literally just held him till daylight and it was the most eerie thing, dead quiet. Not a bird, not a car, not a siren it was just ... street lights weren’t buzzing,” said Silver.

Silver says the tragedy has not stopped him from living out his dream.

“You've got to be willing, you cant let, I mean you don’t forget it... but you can’t let somebody, one jerk ruin everything we’ve tried in Vegas. I've worked my whole life to headline in Vegas. I’m not going to let one guy take that away from me," said Silver.

He truly believes music has the power to heal.

“Music fixes the problem. Music takes you in a place that you may not be, or puts you in a place you want to go... and it shows you the power of music, and everyone from around the world came together - and that’s exactly what music’s supposed to do,“ said Silver.

He said through the support of the community in Las Vegas, they were able to overcome this tragedy.

Silver also said fans can look out for more festival appearances, more music and an announcement on a new residency in Las Vegas next week.

