RIGHT NOW: Two People Hurt in Horry County Crash

Horry County, SC (WMBF) - Happening right now, a collision is causing traffic on Highway 501 towards Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue says a moped is involved. There are two people injured at this time. Injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Both victims will be transported to a nearby hospital.

We'll continue to follow this story as it develops.

