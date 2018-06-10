Horry Electric Cooperative experiencing outage

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry Electric Cooperative customers may be experiencing an outage according to a Facebook post by the company. The post says that as many as 1,457 members may have lost power due to the outage coming from the Island Green substation.

The post does not give a reason for the outage.

WMBF will update this story as we receive more information.

