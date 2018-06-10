HAPPENING NOW: GCSO looking for Abduction Suspect in Garden City

Garden City, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown Deputies are looking for a man accused of trying to abduct a woman in Garden City.

It happened on South Waccamaw Drive.

Authorities say a late middle-aged white man with dark hair tried to grab a woman as she was jogging.

A similar attempt was made around 7 o'clock Sunday morning.

The suspect was last seen driving away in a dark SUV.

If you have any information, call the Georgetown Sheriff's Office.

WMBF News Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.