Police investigating Sunday morning abduction attempt in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, SC (WMBF) - Police are asking for help from the public after an abduction attempt in Garden City Sunday morning. Authorities say a a late-middle aged white male with dark hair tried to grab a woman as she was jogging along South Waccamaw Drive.

Police also say a similar attempt was made around 7 a.m. Sunday morning near the same location in Horry County. The suspect was last seen fleeing north on South Waccamaw Drive in a dark colored SUV.

If you have any information about the incident of have seen someone matching the description please contact the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

