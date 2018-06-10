Another Jane Doe lawsuit against former HCPD detective settles

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Jane Doe-3 has officially dropped her federal complaint against former Horry County Police detective Allen Large, according to court documents released Thursday. Large was accused sexually assaulting the woman and forcing her to participate in a nude catfight with another woman.

The complaint still remains against Horry County, the Horry County Police Department, former police chief Saundra Rhodes and several of Large's supervisors.

Large passed away in January of 2018.

Documents also say Jane Doe-3 is also expecting a child in October of 2018, which could impact the timing of court proceedings.

