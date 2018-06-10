Deer harvest increases statewide

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A report released Tuesday shows a statewide deer harvest increase of nearly 7 percent, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

A total harvest of nearly 185,286 bucks and does is reportedly due to a carry-over from the 2015 and 2016 harvests effected by Hurricanes Matthew and Joaquin.

The report also cites unseasonably warm fall temperatures as another possible cause for the increase in deer population.

Calhoun county ranked tops in 2017 of the coastal plain regions measured in the SCDNR report. As a state, South Carolina ranks near the top among southeastern states in deer harvests per unit area.

