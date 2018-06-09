Couple gets married on stage at CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ve seen people get engaged at the Carolina Country Music Festival in past years, but this year one couple took it to the next level. One the third day of CCMF a couple from Rochester, New York tied the knot on stage in front of dozens of country music fans.

Newlyweds Brian Galletto and Natalie Starkweather said CCMF is perfect place for their dream wedding, combing their two favorite things county music and the beach.

The couple said the came to CCMF for the first time last year and knew the festival was all they needed for their special day .

“We’re from a small country town in New York and been raised on a farm land our whole life, work on the farm on the weekend so this is just awesome,” Galletto said.

Galletto and Starkweather have been together for 5 and a half years and engaged for 3 and a half. If you think their wedding is non-traditional, well Galletto didn’t necessarily take the traditional road when he proposed either.

“We met through my aunt on Facebook and I proposed when me and her dad were putting in a hot water tank. I proposed at night, which was the day before Valentine’s day,” Galletto said.

Galletto said when they first asked CCMF officials if they could wed at the festival, they were turned down. That’s when wedding officiant, Eric Hunt, stepped in and made it all possible.

“Brian and Nat love country music, they love Myrtle Beach so when they reached out and wanted to get married, we said why not at CCMF," Hunt said.

It’s a simple ceremony for a big day, but the newlyweds say they wouldn’t have it any other way.

"I feel absolutely wonderful right now. I feel on top of the world," Galletto said

"Me too, I think it's an awesome experience," Starkweather said. "We love country music and we love the ocean. I feel great."

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.