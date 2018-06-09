Man Struck by Car in Darlington County Identified

Darlington County, SC (WMBF) - A man is dead tonight after being struck by a car Saturday morning.

25-year-old Travis Gaskins of Hartsville has been identified as the victim.

It happened at North Fifth Street and Nicholson Road just before 6 AM.

Darlington County Coroners say Gaskins was lying in the roadway when he was struck by a car.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

