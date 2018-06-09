Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed on Hwy. 15 in Darlington Co.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck on U.S. Highway 15 in Darlington County Saturday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A Chevrolet truck was driving north on Hwy. 15 near Nicholson Road at about 5:10 a.m. and struck a pedestrian in the roadway, according to Lance Corporal David Jones.

The driver of the truck was uninjured and wearing a seat belt, Jones said.

The incident remains under investigation by the SCHP.

