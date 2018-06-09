Driver killed after running off road, striking ditch in Marlboro Co.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed when the vehicle they were driving went off the roadway, struck a ditch and ejected them early Saturday morning in Marlboro County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver was traveling south on Salem Road at about 1:15 a.m. when they went off the roadway to the left, struck a ditch, overturned and ejected from the vehicle, according to Lance Corporal David Jones.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, Jones said.

The incident remains under investigation by the SCHP.

