BREAKING: JUSTIFY WINS TRIPLE CROWN!

By Max McGee, Video Journalist
Belmont Park, NY (WMBF) Justify has won the Triple Crown after winning the 150th Belmont Stakes.

This is the 13th horse to earn the Triple Crown, and just the 2nd ever to win it while undefeated.

Bob Baffert is Justify's trainer. 

It was his fifth try to win the Triple Crown.

