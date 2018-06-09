'I Voted' sticker gets timely redesign

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina's iconic 'I Voted' sticker is getting a touch-up just in time for the upcoming Democratic and Republican primary elections.

The Palmetto Project, a non-profit group dedicated to innovative changes around the state, says in a statement released Friday that it hopes the sticker will continue to encourage high voter turnout.

The new design includes a white outline of the state as well as a social media handle where voters are encouraged to submit pictures on Election Day.

"Voting is something South Carolina does really well, and it should be celebrated,” said Steve Skardon, the organization’s executive director. "“The message is that voting is more than an individual act, but something we do together as South Carolinians who belong to a wider community,” he finished.

