Charleston County authorities still searching for missing man

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) - Police are still looking for a man that went missing earlier this month and are hoping new pictures might help bring him home.

Mark Stephen Scott, 52, was last seen on Howle Ave. in James Island, SC. According to a Charleston County Sherrif's report, Scott texted a friend on the evening of June 1 and has not been heard from or seen since. Scott is 5'8 and 170 pound, last seen wearing a grey shirt and khaki shorts.

If you have seen Mark Scott or have any information on his whereabouts, please notify the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.

