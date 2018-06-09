Suspects identified, charged with murder in connection with Thursday night shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two men have been charged with murder in connection to a Thursday night shooting near Ocean Boulevard.

The suspects have been identified as Terence Isacc Blackwell and Earl Rafel Gaddis, Jr, both of Spring Lake, North Carolina, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report. Myrtle Beach Municipal Judge J. Scott Long denied bond for both suspects according to court records. If convicted both defendants could face the death penalty.

Police say the incident has no connection with the Carolina Country Music Festival.

