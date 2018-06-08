CCMF fans celebrate 'U.S. of A. Day'

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Thousands of fans at Carolina Country Music Fest day two showed up decked out in red, white and blue to celebrate “U.S. of A Day.”

Fans say they appreciate the love for their country.

“It’s just about the freedom,” Kevin Kyte said. “It’s about the troops. Supporting America and the flag and what it stands for. It’s a great feeling to have that kind of freedom that we have.”

They also say country music and America go hand in hand.

“Country music stands for America,” Jeff Garvin said. “Just that kind of people that we hang around. We’re just proud to be an American people. Freedom.”

Some fans say the day was also a good reminder of the sacrifices the troops have made.

“Many soldiers lost their lives for the freedom we have today, so always remember your soldiers,” Garvin said.”

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.