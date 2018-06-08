Martin and 'Coaches vs. Cancer' bring awareness to disease

Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) - Always one to bring energy during the heat of the battle, South Carolina Basketball Coach Frank Martin is one of the most animated coaches you'll see on the sideline.

Outside the arena, his passions coincide with Coaches Versus Cancer- fighting the disease his Mother-in-law battles.

"It's something we as coaches, as competitive as we are trying to beat each other, we come together, " says Martin. "We unite because it's what it takes."

So today, Martin along with the American Cancer Society (ACS) surprised Jackie and Lori Baird, a mother and daughter who both survived cancer.

They talked about everything, from their backgrounds to stories of perseverance; an honor they say wouldn't be possible without ACS.

"If it wasn't for their research and the BRCA 2 gene which is what I have, both daughters have and my mothers has, it's no telling where I may be today," Jackie says.

Lori has an 8 year old son.

"He's kind of grown up around cancer and know kind of what goes on and we just talk to him about it and just tell him everything we're going through," says Lori.

Coach Martin elaborates on the lives touched by the campaign.

"That's why this is such a powerful organization for Coaches, " he says."We compete against each other real hard, and we're always trying to beat each other, on the recruiting trail and games, but when it comes to Cancer, we unite and we try to unite that emotion and enthusiasm because that's what it takes to eventually attack this disease and eventually beat it."

Both Jackie and Lori are cancer free, but they still get routine check-ups. Martin will continue his work with Coaches Versus Cancer as he gets ready for his 7th season in Columbia.

