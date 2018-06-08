Shots fired at Magnolia Mall, possible suspects detained

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Shots were fired at the Magnolia Mall in Florence Friday evening, and deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office have stopped two vehicles that may have suspects inside.

Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby confirmed they responded to assist the City of Florence Police Department after the report of the shooting. There were no injuries reported.

Kirby also said deputies have two cars stopped with possible suspects in them. He added that they are currently taking witnesses to those vehicles to have them possibly identify the suspects.

