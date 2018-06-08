VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Police stop vehicle reported stolen, draw guns on occupants

The vehicle that was reported stolen was stopped near Hwy. 17 Business and Harrelson Blvd. (Source: Bronna Miller)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Video of a police traffic stop of a vehicle reported stolen taken by a group of friends heading to the Carolina Country Music Fest Friday afternoon shows multiple officers with guns drawn on the occupants of the vehicle.

According to Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police, a license plate reader indicated the vehicle driving on Highway 17 Bypass near Harrelson Boulevard was stolen, which is a felony car stop.

It turns out the car was repossessed, and the owner never notified police to have it removed from the National Crime Information Center as stolen, Capt. Crosby said.

The video was shot by Bronna Miller as she was heading to the Carolina Country Music Fest with her friends.

