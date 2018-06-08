Eight-year-old Timmonsville shooting survivor recovering well since being home from hospital

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Family members of Kamiya Jackson, the 8-year-old shot in the Timmonsville shooting last week, said she is recovering well after arriving home from MUSC in Charleston.

The family calls Kamiya their “soldier” for her strength, adding the night Kamiya was shot, she didn't even cry in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.



Kamiya was escorted by a line of deputies back to Timmonsville from MUSC in Charleston Tuesday afternoon and came home to dozens of family members eager for her return.



"Since the first day she got home til now she's been doing a great recovery and we're just so proud of her," Kamiya’s cousin Willie McDowell said.



Kamiya and her father, Bobby Jackson, are the only two surviving members in the shooting that killed her mother, Cheresse Jackson and her two sisters, Breyanna and Nykerria Jackson.



Thursday afternoon, hundreds of people came out to lay the family to rest.



"I know she misses her mother and her sisters, but I know she happy to be home with her family and her father," McDowell said.



As for Kamiya, her aunt Theodothia Thomas said she suffered from a shot to the chest and a hurt arm.



"They took the breathing tubes and stuff out, but she didn't have to have any surgeries,” Thomas said. “She's doing great. She's a handful, a handful, but she's doing wonderful."



After four days of being treated at MUSC, family members said Kamiya's back home enjoying being a kid again.



"Talking, hanging out with each other, playing games, watching TV,” said McDowell. “I'm just happy she's here with us, I'm just happy she's back home safe.

As for Kamiya's father, who was shot three times during the shooting, Thomas said he is back home recovering well too.

