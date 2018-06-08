Dash-cam video shows school bus accident that injured three students in May

Dash camera video shows the moment an HCS school bus drove off the road into a ditch. (Source: HCS)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Newly-released dash camera video shows how an Horry County school bus carrying 18 students to Whittemore Park Middle School last month wound up crashed in a ditch near Highway 701 South.

The footage shows the bus traveling at about 42 miles per hour near Hwy. 707 and Harper Road when it came across a bend in the road. The bus driver appears to turn too late, causing the bus to careen into the ditch on the left side of the road before coming to a stop.

Immediately after the crash, a voice can be heard saying, “Are you okay?” and “Are you alright?”

Three students and an adult were transported to a hospital with minor injuries after the accident.

The accident happened at about 7:52 a.m. on Tuesday, May 22.

