FIRST ALERT: Typical early summer weekend on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Typical early summer weather will return in place through the weekend and into next week. 

Saturday will feature more typical weather we will see through most of the summer: partly to mostly sunny, warm, humid, and the risk of pop up storms this afternoon.  The best chance of a brief downpour will be the first half of the day near the beaches and the afternoon and evening across the Pee Dee.  Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 80s by the afternoon. 

The rest of weekend will feature more heat and humidity with temperatures Sunday in the upper 80s to lower 90s.  High humidity will keep a muggy feeling around along with the risk of a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. 

Rain chances will creep up a bit early next week with Monday featuring the best risk of storms. We'll keep an eye on the Gulf of Mexico for the potential of more tropical activity over the next couple of weeks. 

Download the WMBF First Alert Weather App to keep up with any afternoon storms and the entire weekend forecast.

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

