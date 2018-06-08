FIRST ALERT: Typical early summer weekend on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Typical early summer weather will return in place through the weekend and into next week.

Saturday will feature more typical weather we will see through most of the summer: partly to mostly sunny, warm, humid, and the risk of pop up storms this afternoon. The best chance of a brief downpour will be the first half of the day near the beaches and the afternoon and evening across the Pee Dee. Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 80s by the afternoon.

The rest of weekend will feature more heat and humidity with temperatures Sunday in the upper 80s to lower 90s. High humidity will keep a muggy feeling around along with the risk of a few afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Rain chances will creep up a bit early next week with Monday featuring the best risk of storms. We'll keep an eye on the Gulf of Mexico for the potential of more tropical activity over the next couple of weeks.

