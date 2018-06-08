Coroner identifies woman who died after vehicle found in pond off Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman has died after being removed from a vehicle that was found in a pond Friday morning off Highway 501, according to Lt. Brandon Strickland with Horry County police.

Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to 4115 West Highway 501 and removed the woman from the vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 60-year-old Lauri Lindsay, age 60 from Conway by Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick. The preliminary autopsy results were accidental drowning, Hendrick said.

HCPD is investigating.

