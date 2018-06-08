For the first time, CCMF hosts U. S. of A. Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's the first official full day of Carolina Country Music Fest. For the first time, CCMF will host a patriotic theme night acknowledging and celebrating our military heroes. Festival organizers want you to be as patriotic as you can and bring on all the red, white, and blue.

CCMF is asking everyone to show their support in honoring our veterans for its first U.S. of A. Day. In return, crews will be searching the crowds for the most patriotic people and reward them. You could win a meet and greet with one of the artists, private concerts, upgrades, and so much more!



The organizer of CCMF, Bob Durkin, said veterans are such a big part of the event and this year, the event staff wanted to dedicate a day to pay special attention to vets and thank them for their service. He said you can expect to see some special guests on stage to honor some of the vets as well.

“Country music and vets go hand in hand… the military service and we can’t thank them enough. So, we always want to make sure it’s a big part of our event, because a lot of our ‘CCMF-ers’ are vets, they’re families of the vet and of active military duty. So, we can’t thank them enough for their service. So, we just try to do a few little things. We’ve partnered up with DAV, and they’re going to come out on Friday and do some special things with some disabled vets,” said Durkin.

Country music sensation Toby Keith will headline Friday night’s tribute to our military heroes at CCMF. He's known for his true, undying patriotism and supporting our troops - topping the charts with his songs that honor America's service men and women.



This year, CCMF partnered with the Disabled American Vets group (DAV). DAV helped choose 10 deserving veterans with incredible stories and award them on the Coors Light Main Stage around 5 p.m. Friday night. In honor of their service, CCMF and Visit Myrtle Beach have also partnered together to provide VIP tickets, hospitality, gift bags and accommodations to these vets.



Festival-goers are all asked to show support in paying respects to our vets in red, white, and blue and join these chosen vets as they receive their special recognition on stage.



With Myrtle Beach's history as a former U.S. Air Force base and large vet community, Durkin said it fits perfect with the day’s theme.

“I think you know, we wouldn’t be able to do what we did without the vets, without the military service. But if you aren’t in the military service, you know somebody who is, someone in your family is. I think it touches everybody and it’s an important part in what we do. When people are having a good time, they still remember the sacrifices people made for us - and it’s good to honor that,” said Durkin.

Toby Keith is set to perform on the Coors Light Main Stage Friday around 10 p.m.

