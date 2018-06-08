FIRST ALERT: Typical early summer weather pattern continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Friday will feature the typical weather we will see through most of the summer: partly to mostly sunny, warm, humid, and the slight risk of pop up storms this afternoon. The best chance of a brief downpour will be the first half of the day near the beaches and the afternoon and evening across the Pee Dee. Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 80s by the afternoon.

The weekend will feature more heat and humidity with temperatures both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 80s to lower 90s. High humidity will keep a muggy feeling around along with the risk of a few afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Rain chances will creep up a bit early next week with Monday featuring the best risk of storms. We’ll keep an eye on the Gulf of Mexico for more activity over the next couple of weeks.

