One dead, two arrested in shooting near CCMF grounds

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people are facing charges after a man was fatally shot Thursday night near Ocean Boulevard, according to Cpt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police. The shooting incident occurred about one block away from the grounds of the Carolina Country Music Festival.

At about 11:30 p.m., officers reported hearing gunshots in the area of 12th Ave N near Ocean Blvd. Officers found the male victim in a public restroom at 1104 Withers Alley suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center where he died early Friday morning, Crosby confirms. According to Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler, the victim has been identified as Sylvester Bellamy Jr., of Myrtle Beach. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death.

"Officers discovered the victim and immediately began preforming CPR and lifesaving measures and then when first responders got to the scene they continued those life saving measures until the victim was transported to the hospital," said Crosby.

At about 11:51 p.m., images of the potential suspects were provided to officers. Approximately 30 minutes later, officers saw the suspects walking with other people in the area of 29th Ave N and Kings Hwy where they were detained and later arrested, Crosby says. Once warrants are served, their identities and charges will be released.

"The real time crime center being here within our officers viewing all the camera system were able to give our officers that critical piece of information to identify who the suspect was so officers knew exactly who we were looking for," said Crosby.

"Its encouraging that the police are here and they're here in such a dramatic fashion that it does deter crime and when something does happen they're immediately able to move on the situation," said owner of the Gay Dolphin Gift Shop Michelle Kerscher.

The mother of the victim said the last time she talked to him he mentioned possibly going to CCMF, but she doesn't know what happened Thursday night. Police said neither the suspects nor the victim were taking any part in the event.

According to Crosby, the utilization of city cameras and the large presence of law enforcement, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Response Team, were instrumental in the quick apprehension of the suspects. Police say the investigation has revealed the fatal shooting has no connection with CCMF.

"We were able to have a rapid response and saturate that area," Crosby said.

